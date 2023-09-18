Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023 predicts resolution of troubles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 18, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Sept 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Handle love-related problems with a mature attitude.

19th February to 20th March

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Express your emotions freely

Resolve love-related issues today. A happy romantic relationship is backed by good office life and good health. Avoid crucial financial decisions today.

You’ll see a strong bonding with your partner today. Those who are keen to take the relationship ahead may even discuss with their parents about the marriage. Professionally, you’ll be able to deliver all expected results. Both health and wealth will also be positive today but avoid major money-related decisions today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Handle love-related problems with a mature attitude. Some Pisces natives will have trouble handling anger and this can lead to trouble in the second half of the day. Do not bring in parents to your internal conflict as this may worsen the situation. Instead, sit and talk peacefully to resolve every trouble today. Today is also good to propose the marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to attend job interviews as you may crack one before the end of the day. Some IT professionals will travel abroad to the client's office. Architects, civil engineers, designers, copy editors, and chefs will switch jobs for better packages. Healthcare professionals as well as bankers will have a tough schedule today and must also ensure no error happens. The chance of a promotion is also on the card.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Confirm that you do not take financial risks today. This also means that you avoid major financial decisions. Though today is not a good time to make big investments, you may consider fixed deposits which are safer. Some Pisces natives will travel today which will involve expenses. Businessmen will raise money with the help of promoters but new ventures should be made after thorough study.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Though your health is good, do not hesitate to consult with a doctor for ailments related to the heart and stomach. Some children will develop allergies which will stop them from attending school. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Practicing yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology.

