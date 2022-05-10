Pisces Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your effort in attaining good health will show positive results today. However, you must not ignore the signs of the body. Those who have been investing in the share market will have great results today. Your good finances will reflect on your decision making on the professional front. You will feel energetic to start venturing into new projects. You are advised to consult your seniors before making any decision. You have been things for granted in the family. You must take out time to settle several issues within the family. Those who are planning to settle down will most likely find things in their favour. You must not overthink and take a decision. To energize your mood you can plan a vacation. Good food and the company of your loved ones will cheer you up. Your property-related issues may have to necessitate legal involvement and things will most likely be in your favour. You are advised to consult your seniors before finalising any deal.

Pisces Finance Today

On the financial front, your bank balance will make you swell with happiness. However, you are advised to keep an eye on your expenses. Avoid splurging on luxurious items like cars and mobile phones as they may upset your budget.

Pisces Family Today

You are likely to have a good time with your family. Spending fun time at home will most likely distress you and make you feel more charged up. Elders in the family will give you some valuable advice which you much consider seriously to succeed in life.

Pisces Career Today

The day appears to be quite bright and things will most likely be in your favour. You may enjoy the company of your superiors. You are advised to learn from their life experiences. Those looking for a new job may get offers.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will be good as you have been paying attention to your body’s requirements. Your healthy lifestyle will prove beneficial for your health. To distress, you are advised to unwind and relax as this may keep you cheerful and happy.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those who are single may meet someone interesting. You may consider starting a new relationship. The time you spend together will most likely be peaceful and you will shed all your worries. You must not be calculative while taking any decision just enjoy the day together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

