Pisces Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Hey dear Pisces native, it is imperative for you to feel spiritual and religious today. you may wish to get connected to the almighty and get deeper into knowing your existence. Your friends can come over in the night time and this may lead you to feel attached to the materialistic world all again. Channelizing your energy in the right direction shall also stay as an important task for the day. Try to bring in some positive changes in your persona and get out of that routine boring vibe. Make sometime out to follow your passion and hobby and you will feel much better by the end of the day. Trip with friends or relatives is also predicted as per the planets position in the horoscope chart.

Pisces Finance Today

Manage your money and expenses with an eye for details at least for today. don’t interfere with other people business as you may have to deal with the consequence later on. Banking transactions should be regularized with supervision.

Pieces Family Today

Your spouse might stay busy today and, in their absence, you will have to take the lead and takeover of their domestic and home responsibilities. Don’t feel frustrated and complete your duties with a smiling face.

Pisces Career Today

You may think that you are losing in the game of your career and profession as you might not be making success as per your desire and long-term planning. But fret not and hold on further, you are just about to reach your career goals.

Pisces Health Today

You may feel mentally tired and exhausted today and this can become the reason for your excessive anger and irritation over small issues. Take small breaks in between and rest with a deep sound sleep in the night.

Pisces Love Life Today

It is time to stop being flamboyant in your love relationships. Try to understand your partner’s or spouse true feelings and give them your precious time to improve things better and make your relationship long lasting with commitment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

