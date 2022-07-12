Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states, promotion

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Today can be a very exciting day for Pisces natives. You are likely to achieve opportunities for growth on the job front and there are also chances of promotion for some. Hard work and sincere efforts are likely to help in bringing necessary changes to the professional front. Financially, you are likely to get sudden gains which will give you happiness. Push yourself to stay happy to enjoy the perks of positivity. Your romantic relationship is likely to be completely harmonious. You should enjoy this tranquil togetherness, which won't be disrupted by anyone! Keep your property papers in order and exercise caution on the property front. A group of friends or your partner is looking forward to a vacation with you. Wanderlust can take some Pisces natives out on an adventure trip. Students will perform better than expected with a new study schedule and refreshed approach.

Saturn Transit Impact on Pisces Saturn’s Transit in Capricorn may prove very beneficial for your financial position. Your efforts to earn income from multiple sources may bring success. Business partnerships may incur fruitful results. You would be able to impress your superiors and your contribution is likely to be acknowledged during the transit phase. Those of you working in creative fields may derive maximum gain at this time and can even expect to climb up the organizational ladder. Students may however remain a little distracted.

Pisces Finance Today Fair play in business helps in forging new but promising partnerships. An improvement in financial health is on the card. You are likely to make an auspicious expenditure. Limited speculation will be profitable.

Pisces Family Today Pisces natives are advised to spare time for the beautification of the house. It will be highly appreciated by the family. Wit and repartee greatly help in developing healthy relations with other family members. Those of marriageable age in the family may get a suitable proposal.

Pisces Career Today Professionally, you will progress in your work, but do communicate effectively to avoid any misunderstandings with your superiors. Some Pisces natives may also get an appreciation for their hard work and dedicated efforts.

Pisces Health Today A close watch on what you eat and regularity in exercise routine will bloom in your health. Your energy will be high today! Make the most of your energy. It is a wise option to enroll in a yoga class, which can give you a chance to work on holistic wellness.

Pisces Love Life Today It is the perfect getaway time for you and your partner, as you may make memories of a lifetime. This time is good to start a new romantic relationship. Those keen to confess their feelings too may get a positive reply in love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

