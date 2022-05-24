Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, 2022 states, hectic time

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) This is likely to be a hectic time for you. The day can bring some large-scale changes in your thoughts and attitude. At times, you may be gripped with negative thoughts, but you must stay positive to see the opportunities coming your way. If you want to do better in your career, then you are advised to strategise a new plan without wasting time. Some of you may feel stuck or stagnant in your current profile. Your health, on the other hand, will gradually improve, and you will be in good shape by the end of the day. Today is expected to go very well in terms of finances. You can succeed in property or land-related legal matters as well. Students can find the going tough and may need to work extra hard to achieve the desired results. Some of you may have a fun time with friends and family. Day picnics or cookouts can infuse joy and cheer in your life.

Pisces Finance Today Those in business can look forward to winning new orders; hence they must plan their action plan carefully. If planning to make any long-term investment or buying a property, then this time is favourable.

Pisces Family Today Today there is likely to be a positive atmosphere in your family which may make you happy. If somebody has gotten married in your family, they may get news of the arrival of a new member today.

Pisces Career Today At the workplace, you may experience a sense of inferiority complex which can impact your morale. Your workload is likely to increase and there could be some disputes with co-workers. Those unemployed need to wait for a bit longer and continue to work hard.

Pisces Health Today Seasonal infections can take a toll on you, hence be on your guard. Health issues relating to cold and cough can bother you. Take a class or get in tune with your spiritual side. Either of these will ease the worries you feel at present.

Pisces Love Life Today You should focus on the important things in your life such as your partner and your family. You will quickly appreciate that unity and affection can create a magic world. Those who are single are likely to find the going smooth. They may share a good bonding with their partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

