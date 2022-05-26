Pisces Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May26,'22 states, stars will favour

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)Stars are in your favour to train all the limelight on you today. Your job prospects will significantly improve, and your efforts are likely to be appreciated. To add to this, your authority at work may increase, and so will your income. Improved financial condition will allow making an expensive acquisition or new vehicle. Heath is likely to remain excellent with your fitness endeavours. While efforts to spice up love life may succeed brilliantly. Family affairs however may bring a tense moment or two. You will need to be your tactful best to avoid the problem. Some people may have to make difficult decisions and try a variety of approaches to keep the family front peaceful. You enjoy going on excursions and trips in the woods. Some of you can look forward to going to one this weekend. Old investments in land, property or any saving plan may give you profitable returns. Students preparing for government examinations may achieve positive results.

Pisces Finance Today Those in business are likely to earn profit and may strengthen their financial status. You are likely to get relief from financial problems as you will be able to overcome ongoing challenges with the help of lucrative investments made in the past.

Pisces Family Today There could be some family issues at this time that could upset your rhythm. At times there could be a sudden increase in anger and harshness in your speech, both of which can affect your family life. Your children could also face some health issues.

Pisces Career Today At the workplace, you may be asked to handle some important roles and responsibilities all of a sudden which can upset your existing schedule. But you are advised to take this opportunity as it will help in future growth.

Pisces Health Today Try to adhere to a healthy lifestyle: sports, proper nutrition, giving up bad habits. You would remain in great shape and have a lot of stamina. Some can even take fitness routine a notch up or two under proper guidance.

Pisces Love Life Today Sensuality may be at its peak for some. Single individuals are likely to fall in love. The marital front may bring happiness. Your spouse is likely to witness growth in your career and your mutual bonding will also increase.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

