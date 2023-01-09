Pisces Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: You might feel spiritually inclined

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You might feel spiritually inclined as you surround yourself with religious family members. The warmth and care of family can give you a sense of support and help you sail through trying times. Your health may not be at its best as you are likely to feel drowsy and fragile. Creating a healthy routine can really help you achieve a healthy mind and body. Professionally, you are likely to excel as conferences and meetings yield in lucrative responses. Your skills are expected to be appreciated by everyone. You might become the team lead in some time. However, things are not so racy when it comes to finances. You can expect a stable source of income with limited expenditures today. Investing in real estate yield lucrative returns, given that you invest in the right areas. Your love life may have to suffer from a few ups and downs. You can get into unwanted troubles as an unrequited love can stem from the past.

Pisces Finance Today:

Trading in stocks or investing in property can yield beneficial rewards. You might think about diving into other ventures and doubling your income.

Pisces Family Today:

It is time to experience the religious atmosphere of your family and become a part of these family values. A little time spent with your loved ones can give you strength to deal with difficult situations.

Pisces Career Today

Professionally, this might be the best time for you as you perform exceptionally well at your workspace. Your ambitious nature is likely to get you ahead in your job.

Pisces Health Today:

You are likely to be a little tired today as your unhealthy lifestyle habits take a toll on your health. You can experience a minor headache today and some back pains. The best you can do right now is to correct your posture and eat a nutritious diet.

Pisces Love Today

You might have to tread lightly as there are chances of upheavals in your love life. Your partner’s expectations can leave you disheartened and angry. Remember to remain calm and act prudently.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

