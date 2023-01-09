Weekly Love Horoscope for 9-15 January, 2023

Aries: The toxic energy in your current relationship might be dispelled by taking a step back and looking at the big picture. It's possible that you're unable to break out of a cloud of negativity and are instead fixated on overlooking the positive aspects of your present romance. Find the strength to deal with the situation. In order to make your romantic life a priority, you'll have to think outside the box.

Taurus: Your relationship will benefit from removing barriers, but you should avoid going too hastily in this process. You and your significant other will experience a deepening of your connection during the course of this week. Although you shouldn't let your sentiments get the best of you, you shouldn't rule out the potential that this person may be the one for you in the long term either.

Gemini: You can have the feeling that romance is all around you, regardless of whether you are single or in a committed relationship. If you give yourself some space to think and time to act, you'll be able to articulate your feelings in a way that shows more consideration and insight. It will be fun to try surprise your lover with a sweet act of romance. It won't go unnoticed and will be much appreciated!

Cancer: It's possible that this week's events will be far more dramatic than normal. Because of this, try to maintain some composure and not react too strongly. If your present significant other is always finding fault in the relationship despite your concerns, refrain from criticising anything until you've heard them out. Recognize your mistakes and postpone further conversation for later.

Leo: Maintaining a healthy relationship calls for both partners to practise self-control and dedicate themselves to the partnership. Be focused on the task at hand. Don't dissect every nuance of your connections any more than necessary. This week, the greatest cure is a little bit of introspection. Think about ways you and your partner can improve each other's lives and your relationship every day.

Virgo: This week, you need to find out a way to get out of a routine that has been preventing you from being really honest in your current relationship. Your progress may be stymied by self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy, making you want to withdraw even more. Being brave even if you get turned down is preferable than never trying. So be strong and express all you want without any fear.

Libra: The moment has come for you to leave your safe haven and devote more of yourself to the connection you already have. You may have been complacently presuming that everything is OK when in fact it is not. But you should get back together with your lover and reassure them of your loyalty and dedication. Small gestures like spending time with them or calling them frequently will go a long way in restoring the connection.

Scorpio: This is a terrific opportunity to spend quality time with your significant other while also discussing your shared goals for the future. You've probably known each other for a while, but it's time to start thinking about the future. You'll need to make some tough choices, but you and your partner should be on the same page. Start laying the groundwork for your continued prospects right now.

Sagittarius: Be as happy as you can in your current romantic relationship. If you can avoid allowing ego into your relationship, you'll find that arguments fade away and are replaced with a healthy mutual admiration. Take advantage of the favourable time to show love and receive it. If you're single and looking for a partner, keep your eyes peeled; you never know who could be smitten with you.

Capricorn: Recognize the value of embracing positive shifts. It's possible that you have some exciting things coming up if you've been single for a long. The presence of others may stimulate you to contemplate and discuss elusive issues. As of now, you can't even begin to fathom the full extent of the impact this will have on your life. Don't dwell on the past, but instead look ahead with optimism to the future.

Aquarius: If you are single, building your social network and making yourself more accessible in the correct settings might help you find love. If committed, give some more thought to what you hope to gain from the current connection. Share your hopes and dreams with your partner. You both need some time apart right now so that you can just enjoy one other's company.

Pisces: Don't give up on your emotions and try not to be too harsh. Your present relationship can still be fragile, so it's not the best moment to put a lot of your emotional weight on it. Let time do its work and strengthen this. Spend more time together outside of work and home to get to know each other better. With time, you will realise the value of this connection and what it brings to the table.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779