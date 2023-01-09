Gemini Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Financial resources may expand

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The financial attitude of the Geminis is likely to be rewarded with money pouring in from major investments and stock exchanges. Your financial resources are likely to expand so hiring a financial consultant could really ease things for you. Stars may bless you with strong health today. You will not feel lethargic today as you continue to take care of your hygiene and work out regularly. The time is perfect to think about family values and align your personality with them as stars indicate a happy and soulful day with loved ones. Love is in the air and planning a special date night with your spouse can ignite the lost spark. Singles can look for dating right now as they might be in for a treat and find someone special. Renovation at your house might withhold you from going to a trip, so it’s best to avoid any getaways right now.

Gemini Finance Today:

It is time to learn some tactics of wealth management as the shares and funds in the market seem to be on the rise. Opening a new bank account for your retirement can secure things for future and unburden the pressure from the present.

Gemini Family Today:

You should call and write to your extended family as they might miss you and your siblings. A youngster’s achievement is likely to put up smiles on your family members.

Gemini Career Today:

It’s an excellent day professionally. Freelancers may expect new projects coming up their way. Those in job are advised to stay away from petty politics and focus on the bigger picture. Any government tenders in line are likely to get cleared.

Gemini Health Today:

A strong breathing exercise combined with daily walks have started to look good on you. prioritizing your health can be the biggest boon for you today. For any minor issues, home remedies are likely to work better.

Gemini Love Life Today

Watching a romantic sunrise with your partner and pampering them can really take your relationship to the next level. Some bonding activities can really touch your heart and make you feel loved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

