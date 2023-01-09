Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Avoid risky online transactions!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have struck the perfect work-life balance! You might receive multiple growth prospects at the work front given your superior professional skills. Your skills may be enhanced and you might be given new opportunities at your office. Your health is expected to recover from previous illnesses as you continue to work hard on your emotional and physical well-being. You might suffer from seasonal cold but taking home remedies can eventually resolve it. Financially, things might take a brighter turn as you manage your finances with diligence and care. You may indulge in some external investments with the help of strategic consultancy. Avoid making any risky online transactions. There are chances to get into trouble with your spouse as you both might come in from different perspectives. Its best to avoid any heated arguments with your partner. You can also go for a weekend escape to get some fresh insights on your mind. Taking out some time for your family can really put you in a comfortable space.

Aquarius Finance Today:

You can expect stable income today. You might have to look for some other ventures to double the income. Now is a good time to think about a retirement plan and start an emergency fund for future.

Aquarius Family Today:

Enjoy a quiet period with your loved ones. Your home might require some renovations and changes. It can turn out to be a good way to spend some time with your family, especially the younger ones.

Aquarius Career Today:

Your career seems to be on track as your seniors reward you with appraisals and appreciation. You are likely to receive promotions that were due since before. You can expect to grow immensely in your career.

Aquarius Health Today:

Your body might support you with high energy today. You can choose to complete physically demanding tasks as you continue to enjoy strength and stamina.

Aquarius Love Today:

Your love life might not be at its best right now. There seems to be scope for hurdles and miscommunication. Its best not to indulge in any discussions but do try to lend an ear to listen their problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

