Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Avoid arguments

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You might finally come out of the blues and experience joy after a long time. Little things like street food and deserts are likely to put you in a good mood. A short-term collaboration with a new business partner can open up new avenues. Brokerage and trading might be some resourceful outlets to look at. Professionally, things might have a way of working or you as you finally receive the recognition and appreciation of your seniors. Your verbal communication can really help you clear those interviews lined up. Avoid having any arguments with your family members and use this time to strengthen the relationships. Your family might be a source of support and comfort in the near future. Its time to express your affection for the special one as your partner may expect the relationship to reach the next level. Putting efforts in the romantic front can really give a happy ending.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

The time may not be right for real estate investments given the risky nature of the market. Investing in safer options like mutual funds can be a good start though.

Sagittarius Family Today:

You might have to enact as a mentor to your siblings as they come to your career advises. Familial bonds are likely to strengthen because of a visiting relative.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Important business meetings and discussions are likely to end in the right direction today. You may receive new opportunities at work today as your team members continue to appreciate and support your mentorship.

Sagittarius Health Today:

You might have an inclination to try ayurveda as you read about its benefits. You may realize that taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing is much more than diet and workout.

Sagittarius Love Today:

Brimming enthusiasm and passion seems to have surrounded you as you think about your partner all day. Your love is likely to be reciprocated by your partner in unimaginable ways.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

