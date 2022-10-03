Pisces Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Tensions at home

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces individuals may come into prominence today. They will likely gain a position of authority today to take essential decisions in the workplace. A lucrative source of income may come your way, which is expected to bring steady profits in the days ahead. Your relationship may become more exciting if you and your partner plan more exciting activities together and spend more time together. If you are planning to invest in any property, then you are likely to get tempting offers from reliable sources. A short-term journey for urgent work or business is expected to bring favourable results for Pisces natives. At home, you and your loved ones may not see eye to eye on many things. This can lead to arguments and tension in the household. Try to take some time to connect with your loved ones and strengthen your relationships. A surprise trip to a place away from the city may give you a chance to bond even better.

Pisces Finance Today Pisces individuals’ financial situation may improve significantly today. You may make substantial profits from recent investments and ventures. Those in business are likely to succeed by considering and approving fresh investments in their business enterprise.

Pisces Family Today Domestic harmony of Pisces natives may be impaired, as family members may have misunderstandings over a trivial issue. With your mature and patient handling of matters, you will play the role of peacemaker, and you must bring back normalcy.

Pisces Career Today Your professional life may be successful as a result of your determined efforts. You may be able to forge foreign relationships that may benefit your career. You may also perform well under pressure with the aid of people from various backgrounds.

Pisces Health Today Pisces individuals' health may be healthier than it has been previously. No significant diseases are indicated, and you may feel stimulated throughout the day. Working out will be beneficial for your fitness. Yoga may help you feel alive and invigorated.

Pisces Love Life Today Newly-wed Pisces couples can plan to extend their family today. You and your sweetheart may enjoy every minute together, and a fresh burst of life may infuse your connection. You may arrange for a romantic weekend escape together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

