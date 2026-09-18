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Pisces Horoscope Today, September 18, 2026: A conversation about future plans may bring closeness in relationship today

Pisces Horoscope Today: Advice from an elder or teacher can be useful if you listen without rushing to defend your current plan.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 04:02:13 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope (Canva)
Pisces Horoscope (Canva)

The day opens with a broader view and ends with stronger professional focus. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your ninth house, so the morning and much of the day can feel thoughtful, hopeful and drawn toward learning, prayer, guidance or a conversation that reminds you of your bigger direction. You may feel like visiting a spiritual place, reading something meaningful or simply speaking more gently than usual. Advice from an elder or teacher can be useful if you listen without rushing to defend your current plan. At night, the Moon moves into Sagittarius in your tenth house, and attention shifts firmly to work, duty, deadlines and public image. Saturn is in Pisces, your first house, as an ongoing slow transit, so your energy and confidence improve through discipline, responsibility and realistic self-care. Rahu is in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your sixth house, as ongoing slow transits, so sleep, overthinking and routine imbalance need watching, and a simpler schedule will help you stay steady.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Affection grows through sincerity and shared values more than display. If you are married or committed, the day supports warmth, helpfulness and the feeling that the other person becomes easier to understand when you truly listen. A conversation about travel, studies, family priorities or future plans may bring closeness. If you are single, emotional openness may be more attractive than performance, especially in the first half of the day. Children may also bring happiness through their enthusiasm, better study habits or simply a cheerful presence at home. By night, work can become more demanding, so make time for one meaningful check-in instead of assuming the relationship will look after itself.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

This is a useful day for study, guidance and then practical action. Students are well placed for learning, revision and concept clarity, especially in the first part of the day when the ninth-house Moon supports structured reading and attention to meaningful subjects. If you have been trying to return to a proper study routine, today can help. For professionals and businesspeople, the second half becomes more active. Once the Moon enters your tenth house at night, pending work, managerial discussions, client matters or practical next steps may require prompt attention. If you are considering a new business move, keep it at the level of planning, research, budgeting or initial discussion rather than rushing into a full launch. Jupiter supports children, learning and thoughtful confidence, which helps your decisions stay balanced.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Your health can remain steady if routine stays simple and disciplined. You may feel slower than your mind would prefer, so treat the body kindly and do not compare your pace with others. The early Moon in your ninth house supports calm through prayer, fresh air, quiet reading or a meaningful morning routine. Later, stronger work focus may increase stress, so avoid carrying dinner too late into the night. Good sleep, lighter food and a little quiet before bed will do more for you than pushing through fatigue just to finish one extra task.

Tip for the Day:

Begin calmly, then give your evening energy to practical priorities.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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