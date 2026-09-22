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Pisces Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: It may be wise to postpone property related investment or major commitment

Pisces Horoscope Today: A long-distance plan may not move as hoped, so keep travel expectations flexible and avoid frustration if timing shifts.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 04:12:07 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope (Canva)
Pisces Horoscope (Canva)

The Moon remains in Capricorn in your eleventh house for the practical day, making this a socially aware and goal-oriented day in which networks, friends, group tasks and income calculations come into focus. You are likely to feel more connected to what is possible, even if results remain modest and practical rather than dramatic. This is a good day to check in with colleagues, collaborate with classmates, follow up on pending payments, or reconnect with someone who can offer useful information. Financially, the day may feel routine, but there is comfort in that. Income can meet regular expenses without much strain if you stay sensible. A long-distance plan may not move as hoped, so keep travel expectations flexible and avoid frustration if timing shifts. Saturn is in Pisces, your first house, as an ongoing slow transit, making you more serious, self-aware and responsible, though sometimes heavier in mood or slower in confidence. Rahu is in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your sixth house, as ongoing slow transits, creating a push-pull between rest and responsibility, so guard sleep, avoid overthinking and keep routines simple.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Love matters get a quiet boost today. If you are committed, friendship within the relationship becomes a strength, and shared planning or small acts of support may feel more meaningful than grand romance. You may discuss future expenses, social plans or how to balance each other’s schedules, and that can bring closeness rather than pressure. If single, a connection may grow through common circles, class groups, office friendships or repeated conversation with someone dependable. Try not to overanalyze every pause or delayed reply. Let the bond breathe. The tone is favorable for honesty, warmth and practical affection. A thoughtful message or checking in at the right moment can carry real value today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Work and study progress may look average from the outside, but support from the right people can make the day more productive than expected. Team discussions, client coordination, peer advice and collaborative problem-solving are favored. Students may benefit from classmates sharing notes, reminders or useful explanations, so do not isolate yourself if group learning helps. If you run a business, output may be steady rather than exceptional, yet consistent service and timely responses can preserve goodwill. Mercury in your seventh house supports clear discussion, negotiation and practical exchanges, especially in partnerships and client-facing roles. A long trip connected with work or study may be postponed or may simply need more planning. Use that pause well by refining details instead of forcing movement before the timing is ready.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Your energy may depend heavily on emotional atmosphere today. If you feel supported, you function well; if the environment becomes demanding, tiredness can show quickly. Keep meals simple, stay hydrated and take short movement breaks if work keeps you seated for long hours. Stress may disturb sleep later unless you reduce screen time in the evening. Be patient with yourself if progress feels slower than you want. A steady routine, not self-criticism, is what helps you feel stronger.

Tip for the Day:

Stay connected, but keep travel and spending plans flexible today.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: It may be wise to postpone property related investment or major commitment
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