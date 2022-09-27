Pisces Horoscope Today, September 27, 2022: Financial deals coming soon

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces, all your financial problems may vanish as you may receive a profitable order from a foreign company. You may feel on top of the world as the financial deal may promise you brilliant margin. You may plan to buy a bungalow for your family. Your elders may be happy with your achievement. However, you may not perform well in your job. You may not be able to complete your projects on time and things may get delayed. Your colleagues may not cooperate with you. You may feel a little disheartened and demotivated. You may meditate to come out of this mental stress. Don’t bother Pisces as such situations do happen in life. Things may be good soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today Pisces, you may easily lend money for investment purpose. There may also be some requirement for your family issues, which you may manage easily. Your financial health may be good. You may not spend money on worthless things.

Pisces Family Today More of expectations may affect your emotional health. You may feel the need to fulfill all that your family expects from you. You may need to take care of your parents. There may be peace of mind and the day may be stress free.

Pisces Career Today Pisces, you may not be able to complete all tasks on time. You may be a victim of mood swings. Your patience may get tested. Some silly mistakes at your end may confuse you and may not allow you to conclude your work well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today All your old health issues may seem to vanish. You may plan to add some supplements to your diet. You may be happy with the new found flexibility of your body. Discipline in eating habits may bring a wonderful change in your health.

Pisces Love Life Today You may have an easy day with your beloved. There may not be enough time with you to please your partner but things may run smoothly. You may discuss matters and may come out with amicable solutions. There may be an ease in life with regards to romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON