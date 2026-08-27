Raksha Bandhan is traditionally a celebration of sibling love and protection, marked by the tying of a rakhi as a symbol of affection, care and responsibility. In 2026, the festival falls on August 28 and, according to Vedic astrology, coincides with the Moon’s transit through Shatabhisha Nakshatra. Traditionally associated with healing, introspection and bringing hidden emotions to the surface, this placement may encourage you to look beyond the usual celebrations and reflect on the state of your sibling relationships.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: How Shatabhisha Nakshatra may bring a chance to heal sibling bonds and let go of old wounds (Pinterest)

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According to spiritual teacher and energy mentor Dr Manmit Kumarr, this astrological setting can offer an opportunity to look beyond gifts and rituals and pay attention to emotions that may have remained unspoken.

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“Every family carries unsaid emotions. Siblings may love each other deeply, yet still carry decades of subtle comparison, unspoken resentment, or emotional distance. Shatabhisha is powerful because its symbolism urges us to bring what is hidden into the light, not to ignite conflict, but to heal,” explains Dr Manmit Kumarr.

What does Shatabhisha Nakshatra represent?

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{{^usCountry}} Shatabhisha is the 24th nakshatra in Vedic astrology and falls within Aquarius. It is traditionally ruled by Rahu and associated with Varuna, a deity connected with cosmic waters, truth and the unseen aspects of life. The name Shatabhisha is often translated as “a hundred physicians” or “a hundred remedies,” which gives the nakshatra a strong connection with healing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shatabhisha is the 24th nakshatra in Vedic astrology and falls within Aquarius. It is traditionally ruled by Rahu and associated with Varuna, a deity connected with cosmic waters, truth and the unseen aspects of life. The name Shatabhisha is often translated as “a hundred physicians” or “a hundred remedies,” which gives the nakshatra a strong connection with healing. {{/usCountry}}

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In the context of family relationships, this symbolism can encourage you to look at the source of emotional wounds instead of continuing to push them aside.

“Healing doesn’t always mean fixing something that is shattered,” notes Dr Manmit. “Sometimes healing is simply giving yourself permission to admit that something hurt. Sibling relationships often suffer because we assume blood ties will survive neglect. But true emotional connection requires conscious nurturing.”

Healing sibling relationships

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You may find this symbolism especially meaningful if your relationship with a sibling has been affected by:

Long periods of silence or distance because of busy adult lives

Disagreements over family responsibilities or inheritances

Childhood comparisons, competition or jealousy

Growing apart as your lives and priorities change

Rather than focusing only on what your relationship has been, this Raksha Bandhan can give you a chance to think about what it could become.

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The rakhi itself can also take on a deeper meaning. Instead of seeing it only as a traditional symbol of protection, you can treat it as a reminder to let go of old assumptions and make space for a healthier relationship.

From blame to self-awareness

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Shatabhisha’s introspective symbolism encourages you to turn inward rather than focus entirely on who was right or wrong. Instead of asking, “Why did my sibling treat me this way?” you might ask, “What am I still carrying from this relationship, and how can I release it?”

That does not mean you have to confront every painful memory. Healing can be simple and practical. You might make an unexpected call after months of silence, apologize for something you regret, choose to stop repeating an old family pattern or set a healthy boundary.

“Spirituality isn’t about pretending difficult feelings don’t exist,” adds Dr Manmit. “It is about cultivating the awareness to see them without letting them control you. Sometimes, the most protective act of love is simply an honest conversation.”

A different meaning of protection

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This Raksha Bandhan, protection can mean more than standing by your sibling during difficult times. It can also mean protecting the relationship from years of silence, assumptions and expectations that create emotional distance.

The most meaningful gift you exchange may not be something you buy. It could be the willingness to listen, speak honestly and make a conscious effort to strengthen a bond that matters to you.

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Disclaimer: The astrological interpretations in this article are based on traditional Vedic astrology and spiritual beliefs and are not scientifically proven. They are intended for personal reflection and should not be treated as factual predictions or professional advice.

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