Love can be exciting, comforting, and deeply rewarding, but it can also come with warning signs that are easy to overlook. Sometimes, emotions, hope, or attachment make it difficult to recognize unhealthy patterns. According to Celebrity Astrologer, Tarot Reader, and Spiritual Coach Roshita Pandey, here are the relationship red flags each zodiac sign should pay attention to. If you've been wondering whether you're ignoring an important warning sign in your love life, here's what the tarot cards reveal.

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Relationship red flags you should not ignore based on your zodiac sign (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You naturally enjoy excitement and passion, but not every disagreement is a sign of chemistry. If your bond feels like an endless cycle of arguments, competition, or tension, it may be time to ask yourself whether conflict has become the foundation of the connection.

Red Flag: Constant drama disguised as chemistry.

ALSO READ: Venus and Jupiter conjunction in Cancer 2026: 5 zodiac signs most likely to find love

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

Your loyalty is one of your greatest strengths, but it can sometimes keep you holding on to relationships that have stopped growing. Staying with someone because it feels familiar is very different from staying because you're genuinely happy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Red Flag: Staying out of comfort rather than love. Gemini Tarot Card: Seven of Cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Red Flag: Staying out of comfort rather than love. Gemini Tarot Card: Seven of Cups {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} You often see the best in people and believe in their potential. However, potential is not the same as reality. If someone repeatedly makes promises without following through, it's important to focus on their actions instead of their words. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You often see the best in people and believe in their potential. However, potential is not the same as reality. If someone repeatedly makes promises without following through, it's important to focus on their actions instead of their words. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Red Flag: Empty promises and mixed signals. Cancer Tarot Card: The Moon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Red Flag: Empty promises and mixed signals. Cancer Tarot Card: The Moon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your caring and nurturing nature can sometimes make you overlook emotional manipulation. If a relationship constantly leaves you feeling confused, anxious, or unsure of where you stand, it's worth paying attention to those feelings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your caring and nurturing nature can sometimes make you overlook emotional manipulation. If a relationship constantly leaves you feeling confused, anxious, or unsure of where you stand, it's worth paying attention to those feelings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Red Flag: Emotional inconsistency and secrecy. Leo Tarot Card: Six of Wands Reversed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Red Flag: Emotional inconsistency and secrecy. Leo Tarot Card: Six of Wands Reversed {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You deserve to feel appreciated and valued in your relationships. If your partner is constantly seeking attention and validation while ignoring your emotional needs, the relationship may be out of balance.

Red Flag: Self-centered behavior and lack of appreciation.

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles Reversed

You are willing to put in the effort to make a relationship work, but healthy relationships require commitment from both people. If you find yourself carrying the entire burden, it may be time to reassess the situation.

Red Flag: One-sided effort.

ALSO READ: What karma could be catching up with your zodiac sign in 2026? A tarot expert decodes

Tarot Card: Justice Reversed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You value peace and harmony, but avoiding difficult conversations does not create lasting balance. If your boundaries are repeatedly ignored, don't make excuses for behavior that continues to hurt you.

Red Flag: Lack of fairness and accountability.

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Your intuition is often stronger than you realize. If something feels off and trust has been damaged, don't ignore those instincts simply because you're emotionally invested in the relationship.

Red Flag: Dishonesty and hidden agendas.

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands Reversed

Adventure and excitement are important to you, but so is reliability. Be careful with partners who enjoy the thrill of romance but disappear when responsibility or commitment becomes necessary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Red Flag: Inconsistency and fear of commitment.

Tarot Card: The Devil

You are known for your dedication and commitment, but that can sometimes keep you in relationships longer than you should stay. The Tarot warns against accepting controlling behavior, emotional dependency, or unhealthy relationship patterns as normal.

Red Flag: Possessiveness and unhealthy attachment.

Tarot Card: The Hermit Reversed

Your independence is a valuable quality, but an emotional connection is equally important. If your partner consistently avoids meaningful conversations or struggles to be emotionally open, the relationship may struggle to grow deeper.

Red Flag: Emotional unavailability.

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man Reversed

You are often patient and hopeful when it comes to love. However, waiting endlessly for someone to change rarely brings the results you want. If the same issues keep repeating without improvement, it may be time to face reality.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Red Flag: Repeated patterns with no real progress.

ALSO READ: Jupiter-Venus Conjunction 2026: Why old relationships may return and what it means for your zodiac sign

Disclaimer: Tarot readings are intended for guidance, self-reflection, and entertainment purposes only. Relationship decisions should always be based on open communication, personal judgment, and your individual circumstances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON