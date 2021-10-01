Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 1: A good day with family

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, your talent and skills will be in demand and you will make the most of the attention that you will receive today. Lucrative opportunities are likely to knock at your door, which you will have to choose wisely from. You will experience a relaxing time as long-lost friends visit you today. Reliving your childhood memories with them will make you happy. Right now, is the perfect time to start planning for a long overdue trip to the great outdoors. You will relax and have a fun time with near and dear ones. Property matters will yield results in your favour. Students will have to keep trying harder to reach their goals.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are likely to face a few financial hurdles, but because your bank balance is secured, you will not feel the monetary burden. You will establish your business targets and meet them before the deadline, which will enable your financial independence.

Sagittarius Family Today

The day will be filled with happiness, love and peace in the family. You are likely to celebrate an auspicious occasion together with your near and dear ones, further strengthening your interpersonal relationships.

Sagittarius Career Today

It is advised to watch your own back at work today, as some jealous colleagues are likely to harm your reputation. You will have a tough time working in such an environment, but your seniors will appreciate your efforts to be in top form despite all the odds.

Sagittarius Health Today

You need to address your minor ailments immediately before they start to aggravate. Medication will help you get some relief. Be cautious of your health and practice calming exercises to release stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to spend lavishly on your romantic partner. You will enjoy the company of your beloved in a quiet environment and you will savour some pleasurable moments together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

