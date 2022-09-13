Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 13, 2022: Monetary reward in return of work

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21) Today, Sagittariusnatives are likely to be driven by challenges and are likely to surpass themselves. Sudden changes in circumstances lead in a new but positive direction. Higher-ups may notice your hard work and a monetary reward in return for your services is likely. It will be vital for Sagittarius natives to know how to make the right choices on the health front! You may experience body aches and pain in the neck. Don't exert yourself. Your domestic atmosphere will stay blissful. If possible, only make some realistic plans for the welfare of family members. Make sure you are surrounded by people who always have your back! Some hitches are foreseen in a journey undertaken without adequate preparations. Lucrative deals in commercial property can brighten your financial position today. Legal matters pending for a long period get decided to the fullest satisfaction of Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Finance Today A simple tap on unnecessary expenses would save Sagittarius natives from the financial burden. The day may strengthen your desire to earn and accumulate more money. However, Sagittarius natives are advised to avoid taking shortcuts to earn money as it may prove to be counterproductive.

Sagittarius Family Today Don’t forget to participate in a celebratory atmosphere at home to increase the happiness and harmony of your household. Personal involvement with children would lift their spirits besides reaping happiness. Strong support from your parents will ensure a blissful life for Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Career Today Being innovative is all about flexibility freedom and open offices. This may enable Sagittarius natives to perform exceptionally well in the workplace. Sagittarius natives need to keep in mind employees expect a meaningful work environment to give their cent per cent.

Sagittarius Health Today Today, some Sagittarius natives may feel lethargic and feverish. Find an outlet for your energy to revamp your vitality. The day may be quite grueling, so watch your joints and don't push yourself too hard. Cultivate a cheerful outlook towards life.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Some Sagittarius natives may have to face more demanding conditions on the romantic front, but this will also allow you to review your motivations in depth. A setback is likely on the romantic front, as you take a longer time to express true feelings.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

