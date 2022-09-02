Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 2 , 2022: Day brings economic benefits

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians are adept at persuading the heart alongside the mind, so enjoying a fulfilling and well-rounded life is a foregone conclusion today. A strong planetary influence may provide you with self-confidence and vigour to achieve all tasks with ease and elegance. This day is going to be economically beneficial for you. The positive steps taken by you will bolster your finances. It is a good time to get a new venture off the ground as well. Some of you could, however, remain stressed as there may be a delay in the accomplishment of your goals. You are advised to relax, take rest and sleep which will help you rejuvenate. Avoid wasting your energies on useless battles and channel your focus on the more important and productive aspects of your life. Financial gains are on the card on inheriting an ancestor's property. Pushing the boundaries with a high-concept project is likely to bring much satisfaction.

Sagittarius Finance Today Those who have recently started their venture will begin to see positive development on the work front. This is the right time to consider expanding your business contacts which will help boost your sales.

Sagittarius Family Today This is a good time to plan an extension of the family, as a stork’s visit may prove auspicious for Sagittarius natives. A social function attended by you can throw up a few pleasant surprises on the domestic front. Seek the advice of the elderly before making any major decisions

Sagittarius Career Today Your ability to work under pressure may be tested as you are entrusted with some additional assignments in the second half of the day. Sagittarius natives looking to work overseas might get an excellent job offer today. With an eye for detail, you succeed in making significant gains on your professional front.

Sagittarius Health Today Practising regular meditation can help you catch hold of your emotions. Your health will be stable. You will feel a lot lighter as you keep a check on your diet. Use alternative medicine for healing any allergy-related issues for faster relief.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Time to pay special attention to love to blossom into a permanent relationship. Single Sagittarius natives will enjoy attention from someone they have recently met at an event. There will be much passion and pleasure in your love life, as you forge a deeper and stronger bond.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

