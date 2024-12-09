Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer for the people around Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today.

Overcome the tremors in the relationship and ensure you also meet the professional targets today. Have a proper financial plan. Your health is also good today.

There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today. Fortunately, both health and wealth are positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor tremors in the relationship. A previous love affair will be back in life and this can also pave the way for turbulence. Do not let the trust go in the relationship. To sustain harmony, married females need to stay relaxed at the house of their spouse. There can be some issues with the in-laws that need to be resolved. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. This can seriously impact your married life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

There will be performance-related issues and it is crucial to not deviate from the responsibilities. Some tasks will require you to travel to the client's office. IT, healthcare, transport, architecture, animation, finance, and aviation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Legal, judiciary, media, and armed professionals will have a tight schedule today. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper in the first part of the day and can update the profile on a job portal. New calls will start coming before the day ends.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend money wildly. You should also be careful while making online transactions with strangers. Some seniors will have trouble with health and will need to spend on medical expenses. Those who had lent money in the past may recover their money back from the borrowers. As businessmen would have enough funds, especially from clients abroad, you will be safe when it comes to business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Some females may develop cuts while working in the kitchen. Children should be careful while playing today. Avoid drinking and smoking today and have more homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Seniors must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)