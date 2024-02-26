 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts financial caution | Astrology - Hindustan Times
ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 26, 2024 01:28 AM IST

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your mission

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover also share happy moments today.

Have a mature love life where all issues are settled carefully. Work hard to ensure everything is fine in the office. Financially, you are not good today.



Troubleshoot romance-related issues carefully. No major financial decisions should be made today while health would be normal. Professional success will also be there.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover also share happy moments today. It is wise to give more personal space to the partner. Your lover prefers to make crucial decisions on marriage and you may also discuss it with the parents today. The male natives who have recently fallen in love need to be cautious to not hurt the feelings of the lover. Avoid harsh words while talking and do not hurl insults.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are keen to quit the job can put down the paper as new opportunities will knock on the door before the day ends. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. The first part of the day is also auspicious to launch a new concept or product. Some professionals will fall victim to office politics but ensure it does not impact productivity today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, the day will also not be financially productive. Be careful about the expenditure. Do not overspend on luxury today. Avoid large-scale investments today, especially in the speculative business as you don’t want to take risks. The shortage of funds, especially from potential investors may delay future business plans. You may also need to contribute to a function within the family or an official party this evening.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, the energy level will be high today. Start the day with exercise or even meditation. Sagittarius natives are advised to not miss medicines even while traveling. If you have ailments related to the lungs and heart, ensure everything is stable. Be careful while driving and taking part in adventurous sports.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
