Sagittarius Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: You may expect a change in designation or get a promotion

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You speak less and perform more Today, do your best to settle the existing issues in the relationship. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger. Both health & wealth are also good. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Spend more time with your lover and also keep the person happy. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Financial prosperity is another attribute. Your health will also be good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your partner demands your time today, and it is your responsibility to sit together with your lover, sharing emotions. Be sincere and also provide space to the partner. You may consider a romantic dinner, and the second part of the day is also good for introducing the lover to the parents. Some love affairs demand more communication. Egos should be in the back seat today. An office romance may not be good today, as this may compromise your professional life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your dedication and commitment will be positively accepted by the management. Those who have an interview scheduled for today will be fortunate. You must be ready to take up new responsibilities. Females may expect a change in designation or get a promotion. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and architecture professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs may expand their business to new territories today, and there will be no shortage of funds. Students appearing for competitive examinations can be confident about the outcomes.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments. You may seriously consider settling a property dispute within the family. Some natives will expand their wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Seniors may also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some female natives may purchase a home or a vehicle in the second half of the day. Have a great day in terms of business as well.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Despite you having a cold or viral fever, things will be normal. Children may develop oral health issues today. Seniors must be careful about medications. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including rock climbing and skiing. Be careful while you drive in late hours. Avoid unhealthy habits and be cautious about what you eat.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)