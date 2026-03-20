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    Sagittarius Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: Your health and wealth may be in good shape

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Financial prosperity permits smart stock investments today.

    Updated on: Mar 20, 2026 5:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says,Fearless Pursuit of Excellence

    March 20, 2026 — Your natural courage ensures that no challenge will intimidate you today. While you are ready to take on significant new responsibilities at work, it is equally important to troubleshoot lingering issues in your love life. Financial prosperity is on your side, allowing for smart investment choices.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    Be highly sensitive to your partner's needs today. Small frictions have the potential to escalate if left unaddressed, so prioritize open communication and active listening. Valuing your partner's opinions will go a long way in settling minor disagreements and keeping the relationship in high spirits.

    Today is an auspicious time to discuss your relationship with your parents. However, exercise caution and maintain distance from ex-partners, as their presence could negatively impact your current bond. Avoid harsh decisions and focus on creating a stable, supportive environment for your loved one.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    A packed schedule awaits as new responsibilities land on your desk. Confidence is your greatest asset during business presentations and client interactions. For those in leadership roles, maintaining an amiable and professional tone with coworkers is essential; avoid harsh language to keep team morale high.

    Clients will appreciate your proficiency and dedication to vital tasks. Students appearing for entrance examinations can expect success today. For entrepreneurs, this is a prime moment to launch a new concept or idea, as it is likely to yield positive results in the future.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    While wealth is flowing in steadily, it is wise to cap your discretionary spending and save for future needs. You may find yourself involved in family discussions regarding minor property issues.

    Your generous nature will shine today as you consider donating to charity or assisting a sibling with financial needs. If you have been planning a significant purchase, today is a favorable time to invest in a new vehicle or real estate.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    Consistency is key to your well-being today. Avoid sudden changes to your diet or fitness routine, as this could lead to a relapse of previous health issues. Some individuals may experience minor discomfort related to the eyes or ears.

    If you struggle with respiratory issues, it is best to avoid traveling to high-altitude hill stations today. Women should be mindful of gynecological health, ensuring that workplace stress does not interfere with personal physical care.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Lively, Energetic, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs and Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Colour: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural Affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good Compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair Compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less Compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Sagittarius Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: Your Health And Wealth May Be In Good Shape

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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