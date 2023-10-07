Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts good health and wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Oct 07, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your relationship is going strong today

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Act wisely today!

Have a happy love life and resolve the professional conflicts amiably today. Prosperity and good health are also guaranteed today. Check details here.

Your relationship is going strong today. Be sensible and cut out possessiveness from the romance. Professional challenges need to be addressed. Both money and health are good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your partner may be sensitive and highly emotional. It is important to stay with the lover and spend more time together. Be passionate and expressive today and this will also help in strengthening the bonding. While some lovers are possessive, it is also vital to provide personal space. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and let the person have a voice in the love life. Always value your partner and talk openly whenever differences arise.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Some clients will want an IT project or a mechanical one to be reworked. This can cause disappointment but you need to be ready to face this challenge. Some natives may be upset as the expected recognition will be there. However, the management will recognize you sooner. You may travel a lot today and some healthcare and hospitality professionals will also work overtime, causing severe headaches and tiredness.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a prosperous day where you will receive income from different sources. The day is auspicious to renovate the home or even buy one. Some Sagittarius natives will be keen to try the stock market and speculative business but ensure to have proper expert guidance as losing money is the last thing you want. You can also purchase luxury items for yourself and your dear ones. However, keep a tab on the purchase as you don’t want to shell out every penny on luxury shopping.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your general health is good today and this means you will have a balanced office and personal life. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. Some seniors will have breathing difficulties today which will require medical attention

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

