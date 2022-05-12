Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your family life is likely to be abuzz with activity. Your loved ones may be in the mood to celebrate your achievements. Professionally, you may have a good chance of succeeding. However, all your efforts may be wasted if you do not commit to it. Proper financial planning may allow you to purchase a dream home or a high-end vehicle. It is likely that your health may need to be monitored. Even small illnesses have the potential to throw your schedule off. Spending time with your significant other is likely to have favourable results. You and your partner may decide to tie the knot. If planning a trip, make sure it is very important. Unexpected events are predicted for some. Deals in the real estate industry are likely to be profitable. An ancestral property may be beneficial to some of you. Students must maintain their concentration.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, putting extra money in an immovable asset may pay off in the long run. Deals in speculative activities may also result in significant financial rewards. Spend carefully to increase your savings.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, children are likely to make you feel better. You may be able to have a peaceful family life to strengthen your bonds. The advent of a new family member is sure to bring joy and lift everyone’s spirits.

Sagittarius Career Today

To meet your goals and complete obligations, you may have to work longer hours. As a result, you may experience emotional distress. Maintaining a positive relationship with seniors is likely to aid you in a successful career.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, chronic illnesses are likely to resurface. This may create stress and suffering. Seek medical help immediately. Calming practices may help you feel better. Healthy lifestyle adjustments may become obligatory.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are likely to begin a passionate relationship with a co-worker. You might have to keep the liaison under wraps until you both decide to take it to the next level. Your partner might be on board with your decision.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

