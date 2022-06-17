Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June17,'22 states, to flourish

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians, you are likely to flourish at work. Your knowledge in the field may earn you social acclaim and financial gain. Your health may continue to remain excellent. To stay active and healthy, you may participate in professional sports. Your romantic life is likely to be relaxing. Newlyweds may have the opportunity to spend time with their spouse, which may enhance their intimacy. Your financial situation, on the other hand, is likely to remain average. You may not make enough profits from a previous investment. However, a startup is likely to gain speed. Your family life may be demanding. The presence of relatives may make it difficult to find alone time to relax and de-stress. Your plans for a trip with friends may not go as planned. In matters of property, do not make snap decisions. Seek professional help. Students are likely to achieve good results in their exams.

Sagittarius Finance Today

For Sagittarians, the economic condition may remain average. However, if your expenses rise, you may have to work harder to turn the tide in your favour. Finding a second source of income is likely to assist you in your financial affairs.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, you may be caught in conflict between two family members. This may make you restless. However, an elder is likely to help solve the issue. Relationships with siblings are also set to improve in the coming days.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your past efforts may be recognized and appropriately rewarded on the professional front. By the end of the day, any unfinished work is likely to be completed. You may be able to achieve greater heights with support of seniors.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarians, you are likely to be in good health. You may feel physically as well as mentally strong. Fresh fruits and vegetables are likely to help you stay healthy. Spending time in the company of friends may ease you mental stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be full of positive vibes, Sagittarians. You may get to spend quality time with your romantic partner. Your relationship is likely to be compatible, and you may feel at ease while you are with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

