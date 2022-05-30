Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May 30,'22 states,healthy mind

Dear Sagittarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 30, 2022 suggests, with the assistance of subordinates, you may be able to complete your tasks.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for May 30, 2022: Money made from speculations must be kept aside for unexpected expenses.
Published on May 30, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21) 

Your domestic front may be quite upbeat. A festive occasion may give you a chance to fortify your ties. This could also be beneficial to your health. You may get to enjoy small joys of a healthy mind and body. Physical activity may keep you fit. In terms of your professional life, you are likely to do well in difficult situations. A raise could be on the way. You need to keep an eye on your finances. Spending more carefully may help you save more. On the romantic front, misunderstandings may cause you and your partner to dispute. Solve your problems peacefully, and nurture your relationship. Now might be the best time to embark on an adventure. This could bring you two closer together and help you relax. An ancestral property is likely to be quite profitable. Students need to give special attention to their studies. 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

On the financial front, the day may be unexpected. Businessmen may make profits. However, those engaged in trade are likely to suffer difficulties. Money made from speculations must be kept aside for unexpected expenses. 

Sagittarius Family Today 

On the domestic front, a surge of joy may wash over you as your loved ones rejoice in your accomplishment. At home, your relationships may strengthen. Harmony and a sense of belongingness may prevail in your relationships. 

Sagittarius Career Today 

On the job front, there may be positive news. It is likely to be an excellent day for furthering your career and polishing your skills. With the assistance of subordinates, you may be able to complete your tasks. A hike is expected. 

Sagittarius Health Today 

On the health front, you may stay in shape due to your exercise routines. Meditation may assist you in relaxing and calming your thoughts. Dietary adjustments are likely to have a positive impact on your body. 

Sagittarius Love Life Today 

You may have a hard time balancing your love life with your busy job schedules. This may cause your romantic ties to fray. Misunderstandings between you and your partner are likely, which you need to calmly resolve. 

Lucky Number: 11 

Lucky Colour: Lemon 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

