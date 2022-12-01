Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: Hiccups in your love life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives’ monetary outlook appears to be bright today. You can count on good fortune to help you become financially stable and enable you to amass a sizeable nest egg. Opportunities to further your career may come your way. Keeping your vigour and enthusiasm for your health should be a top priority. Keep up your determination to alter your lifestyle for the better. There may probably be some stress in your family life. Don't brush off your family's needs if you want to keep the mood light at home. On the other hand, you might experience a snag in your romantic life. Your significant other may not trust you or isn't in a forgiving frame of mind. You might be able to put your differences aside and find common ground if you take a trip to a serene location. The vast majority of Sagittarius students who take challenging exams succeed. It could take more time than expected to sort out the property issues that have been raised.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius individuals can expect their financial situation to remain stable. Real estate investments are likely to yield substantial returns. A new vehicle could be bought with the profits from a side hustle. You'll also be in a position to make wise financial investments.

Sagittarius Family Today

The stress of the day may cause you to clash with the people closest to you. Retaliation from the person you criticized can be severe. Plan some fun things to do with your family and friends to make the most of the day. Having a negative outlook is dangerous.

Sagittarius Career Today

There's a good chance that Sagittarius natives may do well professionally. Recognition from the public might come your way. Your chances of getting a promotion right now are excellent. Some of your subordinates may be able to help you get caught up on your work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Adopt positive routines and do your best to maintain a positive attitude no matter what. That much would make it so you can take in life's pleasures without fretting over getting older. Take part in healthy eating practices and increase your intake of raw fruits and vegetables.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Patience and forgiveness are the order of the day for Sagittarius natives. If you and your significant other have had a recent disagreement, today is the day to discuss the issue, make amends, and move on. Get your relationship back on track by talking things out and forgiving each other completely.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

