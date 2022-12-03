Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: Financial stability is indicated

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It seems to be a normal day. You may feel fine on the health front and keep putting efforts to maintain healthy weight and lifestyle. Daily Astrological Prediction says, someone in your family may also recover from a prolonged health issue and it may make you feel relaxed. Financial stability is indicated and now you may take some major investment decisions. Some may buy a luxurious villa or condo and spend on home decor items.

Things may go as per your expectations on the work front. Some may get selected in government jobs. Some may hone their skills and prepare themselves for big career opportunities. A family trip may give a chance to spend quality time with your loved ones. Love life seems satisfactory and you may feel blessed to have a wonderful life partner by your side.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may think about investing money in a new venture and look for investors or partners. Some may also buy an expensive home appliance or spend on home or office security system.

Sagittarius Family Today:

A spiritual event may take place on the home front and you may be busy catering guests. Someone in your family may crack competitive exam and make you feel proud.

Sagittarius Career Today:

You have been doing great for long and now your efforts may get you reward in the form of promotion or a salary hike. Some may change jobs and get chance to work with reputed firms.

Sagittarius Health Today:

The day is not less than an opportunity to do something big and creative. Your mind may be filled with great ideas, enthusiasm and optimism. You should use this surge of energy and do something creative and productive.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

You may plan to make a big romantic gesture to impress your beloved. Some romantic trips are on the cards. Newlywed couples may shift to their new home today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Light Grey

