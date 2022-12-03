Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your stars are welcoming great opportunities in your professional life. Business trips are on the cards for you. Job seekers will most likely receive good news today. This seems to be a celebratory time for the Aries students to excel on academic front. No major health issue is likely to show up if you take a good care of your well-being. Moreover, your financial stability will be at its peak. The stars are indicating a harmonious relationship with family and friends.

Love Focus: Your love relationship may go haywire if you do not try to build a strong understanding with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your focus will be on executive and leadership development. This will take you to great heights on both career and financial grounds. However, it is advisable to keep real-estate investment decisions on hold. You may plan a short relaxing getaway with your friends. Things seem to be a bit stressful at home which could affect your emotional health. Try to maintain your calm and handle the situation with utmost care.

Love Focus: Those single should get ready to get mingle. You may find your dream partner today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may find it a bit challenging to handle a new project assigned to you today. However, the final delivery will help you gain respect and recognition of your seniors. Foreign trip is on the cards for you. You are most likely going to earn through multiple sources, kudos to your intellectual mind. Try to spend some quality time with your family members too. Also, make sure that you do not neglect your health else it could cause some serious issues.

Love Focus: A perfect day to propose your partner and take your relationship to a next level!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Celebration is on the cards today! Those awaiting government job results are likely to hear good news. IT professionals can expect a promotion email from their managers. Housemakers may be occupied with an upcoming family function. Your health reports appear to be fine. Property related investments could be quite fruitful today. Moreover, businessmen may earn unexpected profits by cracking some great deals.

Love Focus: You will remain emotionally connected to each other.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day brings good fortune in your professional life. You may feel an urge to spend on luxurious things and pamper yourself with a five-star treatment. Make sure that you are saving for the rainy day as well. Some of you may feel emotionally drained which could affect your health. A surprise visit from parents in on the cards to uplift your mood and make you feel better.

Love Focus: Go buy a gift for your partner, and take him/her out on a romantic date.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The stars are indicating a favourable day for Virgos. Your positive mindset will help you accomplish challenging situations at work place. Moreover, you will inspire others through your dedication and zeal. You seem to be financially stable. A solo trip is on the cards. It is most likely that you may feel an urge to incorporate physical exercises in your morning routine. You are going to maintain harmonious ties with your family members.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding may occur between you and your partner. Try explaining the problem to your partner gently, if you really want to resolve that issue.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be a great day for Libra to achieve your fitness goals. You are going to feel most energetic today. Some of you may even invest a huge sum in purchasing sports and fitness products. There are strong possibilities of receiving monetary profits from unexpected sources. A long pending property matter will finally be resolved today. Spending quality time with family members will make you feel relaxed.

Love Focus: Prioritise your partner’s needs, and try to strike a perfect balance between your love and professional life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It seems to be a quite busy and productive day for the Scorpio working professionals. You may be required to go out for client meetings as well. However, there may be some disagreements between you and your family members. It is advised not to over stress yourself else it could affect your physical and mental health. Real-estate investments should be done after careful planning and reconsideration.

Love Front: Plan a trip with your partner to rekindle your romantic bond!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is indeed an auspicious day to take a major investment decision as the stars are in your favour. Your professional life will also be smooth. You will receive full support and cooperation of your colleagues and seniors. Family trip will bring you even closer to your family members. A family member may recover from a prolonged disease. Some of you may buy a luxurious property and/or spend humongous amount on home décor.

Love Focus: There are fewer chances of misunderstanding, as you both will choose love over ego.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is an excellent day to grab all the profitable opportunities coming your way. You are going to feel most satisfied in terms of your career and financial growth. Your financial stability would help you make some big investment decisions. It is indeed a good time to invest in the real estate market. Arrival of a new family member could be the reason of celebration in the family. Be extra watchful with regards to your health and well-being.

Love Focus: Choose empathy over anger if you really want to maintain harmonious relation with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will strive hard to achieve your targeted goals. You may also work over time in order to complete an urgent project. You will remain financially strong despite investing in real estate and cryptocurrency. It is advised to follow a nutritious diet in order to keep yourself away from health issues. Some of you may also indulge in charitable acts along with your family. Marriage is also on the cards for some of you.

Love Focus: This day will give you a chance to build an intimate bond with your partner. Make full use of it!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are going to feel energetic all day long. Some positive developments are indicated on the health front. You may be expected to shoulder a major work responsibility today, and will come out with flying colours. Your finances are also likely to remain strong. Real-estate investment will prove to be beneficial for you. Some of you may plan an exotic outing with your friends. Things seem to be a little chaotic at the family front; avoid pressing the issues.

Love Focus: A long romantic drive and coffee date will help you rekindle your love bond!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

