Leo Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: Excellent time foreseen

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a moderately favourable day for the Leo natives.Daily Astrological Prediction says, some may feel a bit dull or low on energy due to extra work load. Try to eat healthy and focus on your mental health. Things may go really well on the love front and you may find the day favourable to surprise your partner with a big gesture or romantic gift.

You are in a good financial condition, so you may think about pampering yourself by investing in luxuries items and beauty treatments. Your parents may visit you today and it may fill you with joy. Home renovation work may complete sooner than the anticipated time. Everything seems in sync, but try to postpone trips you have planned.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

It seems to be a good day for the Leo natives. Planetary alignments are favorable for financial deals and getting into new ventures such as partnerships. There is the possibility of buying an electronic gadget today.

Leo Family Today:

Excellent time is foreseen on the home front. There may be some spiritual events at home. Some may also think about expand their family. You should take care of the health of elders. Some may discuss an ancestral property matter with cousins or siblings.

Leo Career Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the work front. This is a favourable time for freshers and they may get wonderful job opportunities. Some may quit job and focus on starting a new venture.

Leo Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day and you may suffer from some health issues like stomach upset. Try to eat healthily and avoid oily food. Some may join a new fitness regime and may be concerned about their weight and fitness.

Leo Love Life Today:

It can be a wonderful day for the love birds. Singles may meet someone special in social gatherings and fall in love with him or her. Newly married couples may enjoy a much-needed romantic evening together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

