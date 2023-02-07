Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Strengthen the family bonds

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may feel a strong urge to strengthen the family bonds and work hard to prioritize your family. You can take a family trip to a religious place and enjoy a blissful period with your loved ones. Your health is expected to remain good. Your body feels quite active and flexible today and your mind also feels quite fresh. Professionally, you are likely to achieve greater heights. Your job will satisfy you completely and help you achieve new projects and assignments. It’s a good day to experiment mindfully. Property investments are likely to yield handsome returns. Your love life is going to be very peaceful and full of comfort and trust. You can think of spending some quality time with them at a cozy place.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Financially, you may feel like that sources of income will be limited. You might have to struggle with some payments. An unexpected expenditure is likely to put you in a troublesome situation.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family is going to be your safe space today. You will be sharing some beautiful memories with them. A dinner with them can make them happy today. You can experience a sense of comfort with your siblings.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your work is likely to give you mental satisfaction. Your professional life is going to be quite rewarding. You can expect some major projects lined up for you as your bosses favor you over the others.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are at the peak of your health today. Your body is likely to feel extremely active and flexible. Your mind is going to be engaged in something deep and serious which will keep you occupied.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may enjoy a beautiful day with your partner. It’s time to enjoy some silliness and joyous moments together. It is recommended to keep a camera handy to capture these memories. Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

