Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: Something may upset you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It seems to be an auspicious day for the Sagittarius natives. Daily astrological prediction says, you may feel healthy and positive all day long. Someone in your professional circle may motivate you to join a professional course to grab good job opportunities. Some business meetings are in row and you may set time to meet clients. Financial gains are indicated from previous investments.

Dear Sagittarius, avoid any kind of property deals or negotiation today as stars are not favoring. Committed couples may communicate and discuss future plans. Everything seems okay, but an ancestral property may become the cause of concern and create a rift between you and your relatives. Try to involve a third party or an elderly to sort out this matter.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

This is a moderate day on the financial front. Monetary gains from unexpected sources are indicated. Avoid gambling today. An ancestral property may not transfer to your name and it may upset you a bit today.

Sagittarius Family Today:

You may upset your loved ones with an offensive comment. Avoid interfering in other people’s lives and compare your life with theirs. Today you should volunteer to maintain peace at home.

Sagittarius Career Today:

It is a fruitful day on the work front. You may be rewarded with a valuable contribution to the company and leadership skills today. You may get a chance to work on various issues and showcase your abilities and talent.

Sagittarius Health Today:

The favorable planets may keep you in a good mood. All your health issues may be over and now you are all set to live a healthy life. You may also introduce some major changes to your lifestyle to stay fit and fine.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

It seems to be a favorable day for singles. They may meet new people and welcome someone into their life. Committed couples may be more serious in their relationship and explore it to know its depth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

