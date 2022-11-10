Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 10, 2022: New heights to success foreseen

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your aspirations are being realized. Existing employees have the possibility of reaching new heights of success. If you are unemployed or a fresher, the company you have been dreaming of or will be interviewing with will send you a joining letter shortly. A remarkable opportunity awaits you. Formal interactions with officials will offer a wide range of opportunities. It's time to take care of your health and love life. Your health is in its resting phase even if you are walking. You barely feel the need to do anything about it. You are either too tired or too lazy to take a step forward. Your love life seems like to be far away to be mended but that isn’t the case if you look closer. What happens when you don’t water your plants for weeks? They dry up, don’t they? Maybe you have stopped pouring your care upon your relationships and now they seem to have dried. Instead of buying a new one, look after the one you already have at first.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health isn’t receiving the amount of attention that it deserves. Get that protein shake, go for a walk, join zumba classes or simply stretch at home. It’s time for a healthy routine.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Money stresses you out. You stress on your salary count, your spent amount and delayed bonuses. Always remember that stressing doesn't help but calmness does.

Sagittarius Career Today

When it comes to your career, you have new heights to explore. Spend this time understanding your assets. This will help you in the time of action.

Sagittarius Family Today

The day calls for a quality time with your family members. This could be going through those embarrassing album pictures or reliving the old experiences. Cook together, eat together today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If your relationship with your partner has hit the rock bottom, don’t take any decision alone out of anger. Arrive at a mutual solution instead. Behave like an adult as you are.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

