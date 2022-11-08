Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: A favourable day for artists

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) As per the Sagittarius daily horoscope, the day may be excellent. Favourable planetary alignments may bring huge business profits or economic gains. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get an ancestral property transferred to your name. Healthwise, it is a favourable day. You may plan a trip or invite friends over tea or coffee. Those who have been working hard to get back in shape, they may get lucky soon. Good news is indicted on the career front. You may get multiple job offers from reputed firms.

Homemakers may be busy in shopping and organising home. Love birds may plan something to make the day exciting and full of joy. Everything seems normal for the Sagittarius natives, but some issues may crop up on the family front. Parents may impose their will upon you and it may make you upset. Try not to make it a big deal, just take it easy.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today: This is an excellent day and it can prove money giver for the Sagittarius natives. You should invest in vehicles, lands and stocks. This is also a favorable day for artists.

Sagittarius Family Today: You may not get a chance to spend time with family due to business tours and feel alone. Some may rent out their property.

Sagittarius Career Today: The day seems to be moderate on the work front. You may not finish a project within the given deadline and it may upset your seniors.

Sagittarius Health Today: Some may experiment with improved and new diet and get wonderful results. You may eat healthy and try to keep a positive frame of mind. Things may go well on the health front, so enjoy.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: It may be an auspicious and fun-filled day for the love birds. You may feel positivity and colors of love. Committed couples may tie the knot soon. Married couples may manage to rekindle their love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

