Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: Honest conversations can make your home feel much more peaceful

Home may need more attention than you expected, even if you had hoped for an uncomplicated day. The Moon in Pisces in your fourth house remains there all day, bringing domestic arrangements and emotional comfort to the foreground. A visit, household errand, or conversation with your mother may be pleasant, although some restlessness could remain underneath it. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is retrograde, emphasizing the importance of dependable household arrangements. Agreeing on access for a repair or delivery deserves proper attention rather than a hurried promise. You do not have to resolve every family concern before enjoying yourself. If a celebration is planned, allow for different preferences about attendance and duration. Some people may want company while others need quiet. Treat discussions about a vehicle or home purchase as opportunities to gather information rather than deadlines for making decisions. The day may feel more settled when practical expectations are discussed openly instead of being left for everyone to guess or silently resent.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Closeness may depend on whether everyone feels comfortable in a shared space. Ask your partner what would make the evening easier rather than assuming a social plan is the answer. If family members are visiting, avoid expecting one person to host, serve, and keep the conversation going throughout the gathering. Your relationship with your mother or another relative may grow warmer through interest in their everyday life, even when you do not agree on everything. Singles may appreciate a familiar setting where conversation develops naturally. If an old family issue resurfaces, focus on what can be addressed today. Bringing every past grievance into one discussion could leave both sides feeling unheard.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Domestic distractions need a practical response, not a judgment on your discipline. Choose a study or work location where you can complete a full session, and let others know when you will be available again. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, are retrograde. A concise inquiry may move a task forward, but read important instructions carefully before acting. When preparing a report, distinguish established information from your own interpretation. Colleagues may appreciate a direct update about what is feasible today. Students should avoid changing their entire study method because one session feels slow. Complete a useful portion first, then decide whether to adjust your approach for the next session.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Review shared commitments before making room for a new expense. Jupiter in Cancer, your eighth house, is direct and exalted, but joint finances and obligations still require scrutiny. Check whether a seemingly manageable payment will continue for longer than expected. Conversations about financial help from parents should clarify expectations without treating assistance as certain. If you are considering a vehicle, compare running costs as carefully as the purchase price. Review insurance, maintenance, and parking needs before expressing a firm preference. Savings benefit from a realistic plan that does not leave everyday bills difficult to manage.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Your surroundings may influence how easily you unwind. Reduce unnecessary noise, open a window when practical, or spend some time in a less crowded room. You do not need to reorganize the entire house to feel comfortable. If you are hosting or traveling locally, eat before hunger makes you irritable and keep water nearby. Gentle movement can break up a day spent indoors. Before sleeping, set aside discussions that cannot be resolved immediately. Rest may feel more restorative when you stop treating it as unfinished work.
Tip for the Day: Agree on household expectations before making plans that involve everyone else.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More