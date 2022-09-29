Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Time to enjoy the fruits of you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) It can be a productive day for Sagittarius natives. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your past labour as seniors are likely to be impressed with your working style and efficiency. If you are running your own enterprise, then you may find new opportunities to collaborate or tie up with new partners. You may benefit from transactions relating to land and an opportunity to purchase farmland may come to you. On the domestic front, giving time and attention to your loved ones is likely to fortify your ties. Your social front is likely to be quite happening and you may be in the limelight for all the right reasons. Planning fun activities with your partner may spice up your love life. Revel at the moment. Sagittarius students may perform well in their examinations, bringing cheer at home. Some may get a chance to go on a beach-side holiday.

Sagittarius Finance Today Financially, it is quite sensible to save today so that you may enjoy the advantage in the future. Sagittarius natives may have to deal with some ups and downs in their financial situation. So it is advised to curb extravagant expenditure. Pay attention to consolidating your savings. Businessmen may forge new partnerships.

Sagittarius Family Today Misunderstanding and conflicts with loved ones may cause a challenge in the life of Sagittarius natives today. You may not see eye-to-eye with your siblings over a family issue. Seek intervention of an elderly person to find a workable solution.

Sagittarius Career Today There is likely to be a positive development in Sagittarius natives’ careers. But it is advisable to get a strong grasp on the new workload and responsibility. You can work on new plans and strategies to enhance your growth. This may keep you motivated and help you channel your efforts

Sagittarius Health Today With regular exercise, Sagittarius natives’ personality may improve. It may help develop a deep sense of confidence within you. Limiting the amount of artificial sugar in your diet may have a positive reflection on your overall physique.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Love will grow between you and your spouse as your take out time to enjoy each other’s company. Sagittarius natives can find someone special during a chance encounter at a social gathering.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

