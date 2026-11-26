The November Full Moon or the Beaver Supermoon may have passed, but its astrological themes offer something to reflect on. The Full Moon peaked on November 24, with the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Gemini. In astrology, this pairing highlights the connection between your beliefs and the information you use to support them.

A full moon rises above Singapore on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (AFP) more less

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In a recent Instagram post, a US-based astrologer and psychiatrist Judy Tsafrir says this lunar phase is a good time to question assumptions you may have accepted without thinking. With the Moon close to Uranus, which astrologers associate with sudden insights and unexpected changes, you may find yourself looking at an old belief from a different perspective.

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Gemini Full Moon 2026 and the power of questioning

Sagittarius represents your worldview, faith and ideas about what is possible. Gemini, on the other hand, relates to facts, information and communication. Their opposition invites you to examine whether your beliefs match what you know today.

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{{^usCountry}} You may have carried certain ideas about yourself for years. Perhaps you believe you cannot change careers, build a new relationship or start again after a difficult experience. This Full Moon's symbolism encourages you to ask where those ideas came from and whether they still serve you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may have carried certain ideas about yourself for years. Perhaps you believe you cannot change careers, build a new relationship or start again after a difficult experience. This Full Moon's symbolism encourages you to ask where those ideas came from and whether they still serve you. {{/usCountry}}

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Uranus and sudden realisations after the Full Moon

The Moon's close connection with Uranus adds another layer to this astrology reading. Astrologers associate Uranus with disruption, fresh ideas and sudden realisations. You may notice that a familiar situation no longer makes sense or that new information challenges an old opinion.

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You do not need to make a major decision immediately. Give yourself time to examine what you have learned and what may need to change.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an astrolger's interpretation shared on social media.