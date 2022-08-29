Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: A good day for your career

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) A portion of the funds could be invested for greater financial gains. In fact, the alignment of your planets makes it possible for an intelligent investment made at the right time. This would yield returns that are considerably above average. Keep patience as things will be easier soon, and Scorpions can find a balance in personal life again. When it comes to your work, all hurdles will seem to disappear in front of you. This encouraging growth will give you the feeling of seizing the bull by the horns. Well done! You will realize your goals and make productive choices to achieve them in life. A friend of yours can make an unexpected proposal to you. Those of you who are in romantic relationships will face turbulent time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Significant amount will spend on entertainment alone. Scorpion’s expenses are sure to rise. Your financial load will be lessened by a sudden influx of income through commission, dividends, or royalties.

Scorpio Family Today You keep control of your emotions so that you might not hurt someone by your speech. Also, there are chances that you can face difficulties in maintaining a relationship with your near and dear ones.

Scorpio Career Today Today will be a good day for your career, making you feel proud and motivated. You are now in a great position. Your career will advance if you use of this time confidently.

Scorpio Health Today You'll experience good health. Even when there are no indications that you will have issues, you must plan your healthcare routine and follow it to avoid issues. The good news is that you get to capitalize on your best quality, which is your sense of humor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Love Life Today This day will be rather sad but unclouded in your love life as you finally make a choice regarding the direction of your relationship. This is the ideal time to end this relationship if you are unhappy with the way things are right now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON