Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 31: Don't overexert on health

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The signs warn you to be wary of advances from anyone outside of your normal age range, despite how flattering and attractive they may be. Ask and your desires will be fulfilled since you’re the ‘Lucky One’ of the Zodiac. Now’s not the time to dig up your energies, like you love to do, Scorpio. Have control over your anger or things may be waved up. Hold your tongue and swallow your pride—you'll be better off for it! You will suddenly feel an urge to go somewhere and relax a little. Don’t postpone your travels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

You’re financially motivated this month because you have big plans. You may want to buy things or go to places but pay attention to your funds first. Being careless can cost you a lot. It isn’t time to tuck away some of your extra funds for the fall.

Scorpio Family Today

With all your ambition and your energy focused on your loved ones, you will have a happy time altogether. Focus on mending what appears to have little cracks. Maybe a little word but has a big effect and can create magic restoring the relations to the best. Show the love and care you always carry inside.

Scorpio Career Today

Your natural reserve may melt fast, but you’re not quite ready for passion, and you’ll try to control the situation at all costs. This may not work to either your favour or your detriment—keeping things too slow so you can play your cards right reveals your plans beforehand and you will face a major fall. Try to be strong and stand up again and again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

The universe is encouraging you to be prudent about your health this month. Health also includes your emotional balance and self-love. Be kind to yourself first and then to others. The better you feel the more good you treat others. Stay cheerful and practice yoga.

Scorpio Love Life Today

A great weekend is exactly what the two of you need. Let your partner occupy the passenger seat and plan a long drive to the hills or a nature reserve. Open up your hearts on the topics of conflict try to understand and be understood. Maybe you will be successful in solving the differences out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026