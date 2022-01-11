Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Keep a tab on your expenses

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may give a new meaning to your life. Making changes to your lifestyle and including disciplined routine and positive thoughts may keep you happy through the day. There are likely to be doubts clouding your mind, but an altered approach is likely to help you clear your head. Be in control of things and mould challenging circumstances in your favour. Grab the favourable opportunities that come your way. These may be your stepping stones to success. Spending time in acquiring new skills may help you move closer to your goals. Outstanding projects may be completed in time. Some tasks may need your time and attention. You can look forward to a great time outdoors with friends and family. Students are likely to perform well in their academics. Legal issues related to property may be pending in courts of law.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the economic front, it is advisable to keep a tab on your expenses as losses are foreseen. Past investments may not bring expected gains. Those in the sale of arts and antiques may have to wait longer to clinch a lucrative deal.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, situation could be a bit volatile. An atmosphere of stress may prevail. Keep your anger under control or it could disrupt homely peace. Handle the issues with maturity and patience.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, you may have a mixed day. Although you may put in your sincere efforts, they may not be lauded by those that matter. Those planning to switch jobs may, however, find success.

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, you may face some hurdles. Your disciplined lifestyle is likely to be disrupted due to recurring ailments. This may worry you and cause discomfort. Incorporating healthy habits may bring your health back on track.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life is likely to take a backseat due to your conflicting schedules. You may have to make efforts to enjoy quality time with your partner. Let time take its course for love to grow between you two.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

