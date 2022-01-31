Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 31: Expect twists and turns

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, the day may be very favorable as most of your tasks may be accomplished before time. You may be able to meet your goals with persistent efforts. You may

be drawn towards like-minded people and are likely to find it easy to express yourself with them. However, learn to be diplomatic to keep everyone around you happy. There is likely to be stability in your life as you maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Avoid getting influenced by the emotional turmoil inside you to bring harmony in your relationships. There may be twists and turns at every step, which are likely to test your patience; but your never-give-up attitude may help you steer through them efficiently. A break may help you unwind. Travelling to an exotic location may be on the cards for some. Students need to give undivided attention to studies to succeed.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your monetary situation looks healthy. However, past investments in the stock market may not bring expected profits. You may have to use your back up funds to bring you out of the financial crisis. Plan your budget wisely.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, everyone is likely to be in good spirits. Your home may be filled with happiness, love and warmth. The arrival of a new member in the family may become the reason to celebrate in the company of family and friends.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, luck may be shining bright on you. Your enthusiasm may land you leadership opportunities at workplace. This may bring a salary increment and also a promotion. A trip to foreign land may be on the cards.

Scorpio Health Today

You are likely to experience minor allergies, but you may bounce back to good health in no time. Rigorous physical activities like swimming and cycling may keep you fit. Relaxation techniques are likely to calm your senses.

Scorpio Love Life Today

If you are single and looking to settle down in matrimony, this is not the right time for you. You may have to keep up your hopes for a brighter future as better proposals are waiting for you right around the corner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

