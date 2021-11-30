Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Take care of your health!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to achieve many milestones you have set for yourself by adopting a diplomatic strategy combined with your discipline and hard work. You are likely to be high on energy and have tremendous enthusiasm to get closer to your goals. You may get the opportunity to meet new people, which is likely to help in growing your social circle and even popularity. With proper communication, you may succeed in sorting out all the differences with your close ones. You may however face some difficulties due to opponents which can prove to be mentally exhausting. Pending issues relating to property is likely to be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. Students studying for a professional course are likely to achieve favorable results inspite of little efforts. There are chances of travelling abroad for official work; the trip may turn out to highly successful.

Scorpio Finance Today

Financially, you may be able to manage and control unwanted expenses and you may also get the opportunity to increase your income. This is a good time to take up a new investment plan that would help channelize savings in the right direction.

Scorpio Family Today

Happiness is likely to return to your family life. There will be a possibility of expansion in your family. Due to a hectic work life, you may not be able to spend adequate time with your family members, but you will manage somehow.

Scorpio Career Today

Some of you may land an auspicious opportunity to move ahead in your career. However, avoid cutting corners or getting into any unethical work, else it can damage your reputation. Working professionals can expect to get a promotion or salary hike and your terms with superiors and senior officials are likely to improve.

Scorpio Health Today

You are advised to protect yourself from minor problems like cold, cough and sore throat. You need to put emphasis on increasing mental strength. In challenging situations, keep yourself calm and try to stay away from all kinds of stress.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There could be some changes in the nature of your spouse which can lead to ego clashes between you two. Therefore, keep your calm and act accordingly. Unmarried people can face problems in their love life due to ego issues.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

