Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 25: Have some faith in yourself

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, luck is likely to be on your side. Therefore, you are advised not to be in haste while executing any task and work patiently. Faith in your purpose and yourself is likely to continue to drive you towards success and ultimately your goals. Your creative tendencies are likely to be high, and you may be inclined to learn something new. Willingness to help and serve others is likely to pay rich dividends, both materially and also mentally in terms of a “feel-good” factor. Students appearing for competitive examinations are advised to work hard in order to bring the results in their favor. Stars appear strong for a positive outcome. An overseas trip that some of you may undertake may turn out to be very beneficial. Avoid getting into a property deal that appears to be fishy; better to put in more research before committing anything.

Scorpio Finance Today

Businesspeople can find the day a bit tough to earn profits. It is advisable to stay calm and not react hastily. Listening to your spiritual side may also help. Avoid sharing your strategy and plans in front of anyone, else it may not fructify.

Scorpio Family Today

Your bond with your family may not be very uplifting but spending time with your children and friends is likely to release your stress and make you happy. A misunderstanding over a simple thing may lead to a vehement altercation at home if you remain unrelenting.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career is poised to witness some profound changes which you should be prepared for. Avoid over-thinking and trust your ability. Some of you can also take a chance on something you would normally pass up.

Scorpio Health Today

Regular exercise is likely to play an important role in keeping you fit. Those looking to lose weight may make steady progress towards their desired goal. Don’t step outside often and stay at home as much as possible as the pandemic still lurks.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life may have some dark patches but married couples may finally succeed in strengthening their bond. It is time to make efforts to make a splash on the social front. Be courageous if you want success on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com , psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026