Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 1: Time to get recognized

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, this is the right time to execute your plans to reach your targets. There will be positive changes awaiting you, which you should not ignore at any cost. The day is favourable as far as achieving success is concerned, so stop at nothing till you reach your goal. Socializing will be a blessing in disguise, as you are likely to meet an interesting personality. Do not make hasty decisions in property matters, as this is not an auspicious time. If you are planning to travel with your partner, make sure you have carefully planned for it or will take the fun out of the trip. On the academic front, students will perform to the best of their abilities and come out with flying colours.

Scorpio Finance Today

Make sure you have a perfect plan for investing your hard-earned money in speculative activities or it is likely to bring monetary losses. Do not make haste and consult an expert before taking any final decision regarding your finances.

Scorpio Family Today

You will be well settled in your family today and the atmosphere will remain quite peaceful. You will cherish the time spent in the company of children as well as family elders.

Scorpio Career Today

Today, you will have a relaxed time on the professional front as you have worked hard enough in the past few weeks to earn the break. Your decision-making skills and productivity will be recognised and suitably rewarded by your seniors.

Scorpio Health Today

You are likely to make changes in your lifestyle to enjoy the perks of good health. Joining a gym or a fitness centre with health-conscious friends will also start to show their positive effect on your overall well-being.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to put your romantic emotions on display, which will please your partner. Love is in the air for you and despite initial hesitation, you will open up to your beloved and enjoy some alone time in their company.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik,Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026