Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 2: you are in good financial condition
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 2: you are in good financial condition

Dear Scorpio, if you are planning an outing or visiting a relative, it is good to postpone it. Wedding bells will ring soon for someone in your family.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Scorpio, this day has a lot to offer.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, this day has a lot to offer. You will come across many new opportunities and deals that can prove beneficial for your business. Salaried people will also have a productive day today.

If you are planning an outing or visiting a relative, it is good to postpone it today. Wedding bells will ring soon for someone in your family.

Since you are in good financial condition, you can splurge a bit on something you have been planning to buy for a long time. Everything seems good on finance, family and love front, but try to postpone travelling somewhere for leisure or business purposes.

What else is there for you to enjoy today, just read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

You are in good financial condition, so spending on an expensive home appliance or splurging on something quite expensive will not break your bank. Those who have been hunting the property market for a good deal should think about investing in the real estate market now. 

RELATED STORIES

Scorpio Family Today

Some family members will be busy preparing for a get-together today. You may get a chance to meet your loved ones or childhood friends. Things will go smoothly and you will get a chance to enjoy a cheerful aura at home.

Scorpio Career Today

Things will go normal on the professional front. You may get an extra workload due to a lack of resources, but it will be a cakewalk for you to complete without any issue.

Scorpio Health Today 

Avoid hitting the gym too hard or doing an intense workout as it may prove harmful to you. Take things slow on the fitness front. Those who are following a healthy lifestyle and diet will surely see some good changes in their health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There are so many good opportunities that will knock on your door and allow you to spend quality time with your crush today, so make the most of it and plan something romantic today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rose

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology scorpio horoscope scorpio
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Make memories with loved ones

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Find how stars have planned the day

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 2: Bring the best shape on health front

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 2: Cards say, what a pleasant day!
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP