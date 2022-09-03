Scorpio Daily Horoscope for September 3 , 2022: The day brings opportunities

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) It may be a day of opportunities for Scorpio natives. On the professional front, promising new career opportunities are likely to come your way. They may take you closer to your ambitions. Scorpio natives’ popularity is expected to rise today. They may continue to be the centre of attention in their social and professional circles. You find pleasure and enjoy ecstasies of love in the arms of your partner. It is time to do something concrete to cement the romantic bond. Houses and land-related deals may be a source of wealth today. Your assets may rise appreciably if you sell or buy land at this point. Scorpio natives may consider going on a trip with their family and friends as it can be beneficial for their physical and mental health. Be original in your social interaction Scorpios because putting up an act would take you nowhere. Circumstances may require remaining firm in your convictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Some Scorpios may be able to settle old debts or dues with careful planning. No indications of earning high profits in business. So avoid risky ventures. Don’t forget to take the help of a stock market analyst to invest in growth-oriented companies.

Scorpio Family Today Scorpio natives’ mere presence at home would tremendously boost the morale of children. Enjoying children’s company would acquaint me with their therapeutic powers. Resetting the house can be taken up for organising something important at home today.

Scorpio Career Today Working Scorpio professionals may be able to reap the fruits of their hard work today. You are likely to establish a reputation as an expert, which may be valued by all. Diversification plans are likely to bring success at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today Do not take your health for granted and make some modifications to your diet and lifestyle to stay healthy all day, Scorpios. Especially, if you’re living away from home, you’ll need to look after your health more carefully.

Scorpio Love Life Today Committed Scorpio may get closer to the wedding bells due to improved understanding and companionship with their partner. Recently married couples are likely to enjoy greater intimacy in their love life. It’s a good time to do something different and drive boredom away from your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON