Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024 predicts new tasks coming

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 10, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, December 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No tasks are tough to achieve

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.

Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases today. Your productivity will be up to the mark at the office. Today, both health & financial life will be perfect.

Tackle the relationship issues to keep your love affair intact. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the relationship. Be a good listener and shower affection on your partner. This will help you brighten the elements of love in life. Value the opinions of the lover which will strengthen the bonding. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive. Office romance is not a good idea for married male persons as this will compromise family life today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in attitude. Some minor issues may be there but your productivity will be unaffected. Healthcare, law, architecture, hospitality, and banking professionals will have a tight schedule. Academicians, human resource professionals, and botanists will see new tasks coming. Those who plan to switch jobs can put down the paper as an interview call will come by this evening. Students need to pay special attention to academics to clear examinations. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there and you may also sell or buy a property. You can also consider buying a vehicle today. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Seniors may also pick the day to distribute the property among children. Be careful while making online transactions with strangers. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food. Instead, add more leafy vegetables to the diet. There can be sleep-related disorders and it is good to consult a doctor. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving. Children are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor bruises may happen. Today is also good for medical surgery.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On