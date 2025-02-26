Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025 predicts good health and wealth

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Play well on the turf today Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025. You may also see wealth and good health today.

Take up new tasks at work that will also test your professional mettle. Be faithful in the relationship. You may also see wealth and good health today.

Be fair in the relationship and value professional ethics at the workplace. Both health and wealth will give you a good time.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will be packed with unexpected incidents. You may fall into traps laid by friends or relatives, which may impact their romantic relationships. Those who recently had a breakup will find new love before the day ends. Some females will also go back to the old relationship. Females who had issues at home over the love affair will see the backing of their parents. Married females may be conceived today and you can have plans to expand the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be focused on the job and you should also be ready to accept criticisms today. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Consider new tasks that will also demand you work additional hours. Be expressive at team meetings and utilize your potential while handling tasks that demand innovative concepts. Those who plan to move abroad will also have good news waiting. Students will also clear examinations today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You are good to invest in real estate. The second part of the day will be good to discuss property-related issues with a sibling. Seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. Some natives will receive long pending dues. Female entrepreneurs will get support from promoters in terms of funds. The second half of the day is good to donate money to charity or to provide financial help to a friend.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they give energy to the body and help keep health problems at bay. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler today. Some males may develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. You may also have viral fever or skin-related issues. Seniors will recover from bone-related issues so it is crucial to have control over the diet.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)